Orange Box Fixe Dashboard Concept 🍊

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey folks,
Please see the dashboard design for Orange Box Fixe Dashboard, Cheers for checking and have an amazing day! ✨
***
Feel free to drop any feedback, I'd love to hear it!
If you want to support me, press L to like 🧡