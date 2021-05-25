Trending designs to inspire you
The logo for ADRA is designed as a letter logo form.
The first letter is created from the architecture compass combined with the letter “A”, the compass represents precision at work.
The other letters are created from geometric forms.
Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119902121/Adra
Portfolio
https://lona.is/work/adra