A D R A

The logo for ADRA is designed as a letter logo form.

The first letter is created from the architecture compass combined with the letter “A”, the compass represents precision at work.
The other letters are created from geometric forms.

check out the links down below:
Behance
https://www.behance.net/gallery/119902121/Adra

Portfolio
https://lona.is/work/adra

