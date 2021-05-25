Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ben Fryc

Dog ... Turtle?!

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
Hire Me
  • Save
Dog ... Turtle?! cute octanerender octane c4d cinema4d water clouds mario hills grass rocks character cartoon colorful animal animation loop outdoors turtle dog
Download color palette
  1. dog-turtle_1.mp4
  2. dog-turtle0029 1.png

A while back I ran a twitter poll about what animal I should make. Dog and Turtle tied! I finally got around to creating this cute little abomination and put together a quick animation loop with it.

A link to the poll for the doubters - https://twitter.com/benfryc/status/1381986352154214402

Please like if you dig this! Thank you for checking it out!

If you would like to partner up on any 3D illustration projects, drop me a DM.

Ben Fryc
Ben Fryc
3D Illustration, 3D Design, UI Design, Branding
Hire Me

More by Ben Fryc

View profile
    • Like