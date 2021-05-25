Dog ... Turtle?!

Trending designs to inspire you
A while back I ran a twitter poll about what animal I should make. Dog and Turtle tied! I finally got around to creating this cute little abomination and put together a quick animation loop with it.
A link to the poll for the doubters - https://twitter.com/benfryc/status/1381986352154214402
Please like if you dig this! Thank you for checking it out!
If you would like to partner up on any 3D illustration projects, drop me a DM.