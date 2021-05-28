Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
DotControl

WordSmint | AI based App

DotControl
DotControl
  • Save
Download color palette

How could AI help boost the self esteem of our youth? Learning from the pro's of the Nederhop scene.

We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the AI-driven WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.

Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our 'cases' section!

DotControl
DotControl
Creating Growth.

More by DotControl

View profile
    • Like