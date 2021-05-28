WordSmint | AI based App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
How could AI help boost the self esteem of our youth? Learning from the pro's of the Nederhop scene.
We teamed up with peppermint brand Smint to create the AI-driven WordSMINT app that aims to raise teens' self esteem.
Learn how we blended artificial intelligence with today's biggest Dutch hip-hop artists to help GenZ express themselves. Soon out on our 'cases' section!