Online shop: product page & shopping cart on eCommerce website

The product page is the most important page on an eCommerce site. This is the final push, the last chance to convince the customer that the item they are looking at is the right one. We made it possible to present the goods professionally and build the product page as a self-sufficient landing page. Each block is unique with no hard templates; any part could be edited to increase sales.

