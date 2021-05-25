Darren Maen
ABC - Product Page

Darren Maen
Darren Maen for efir media
ABC - Product Page ecommerce app efirmedia ecommerce shop fashion product page shopify site web design ecommerce business online store online shop ecommerce concept animation efir creative web minimal clean ui
Product page
The product page is the most important page on an eCommerce site. This is the final push, the last chance to convince the customer that the item they are looking at is the right one. We made it possible to present the goods professionally and build the product page as a self-sufficient landing page. Each block is unique with no hard templates; any part could be edited to increase sales.

