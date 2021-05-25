Real Estate App - UI UX Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey Dribbblers!
Take a look at our concept of an app for a real estate business. It covers the best features for agents and their clients:
- Onboarding
- Personal profiles
- Database and listings
- Categories and filters
- Property profiles
- Favorites
- Calendar
- Call button
- Maps
- Push notifications
Find out more about real estate app development https://www.mobindustry.net/how-to-create-a-successful-real-estate-mobile-app-for-your-needs/