Sticky Mobile - Grocery Pack Available | Mobile Kit & PWA

Sticky Mobile - Grocery Pack Available | Mobile Kit & PWA
Celebrating 2100 Sales with a New Pack - Sticky for Grocery 🥕!

🍒 Explore Sticky - https://1.envato.market/WDOdxZ

🍏 Create your Grocery App with Sticky! New page templates available, designed for your shop, including everything you need:

- Homepage
- Product Pages
- Cart
- Product List & Grid
- Card Styles for Products
- Checkout Page
- Action Sheets

🍋 And more! Take a look - https://1.envato.market/WDOdxZ

Combine existing pages and packs, create your own using Sticky's components or simply insert your images in the page templates available. The flexibility of Sticky is unmatched!

