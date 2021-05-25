Vladislav Gavriluk
DeepClip - Mobile app

DeepClip - Mobile app
Hi, friends 💚

Today we continue to share with DeepClip project. DeepClip allows making deepfake videos. 🥸

Deepfakes are so-named because they use deep learning technology, a branch of machine learning that applies neural net simulation to massive data sets, to create a fake. Artificial intelligence effectively learns what a source face looks like at different angles in order to transpose the face onto a target, usually an actor, as if it were a mask. Huge advances came through the application of generative adversarial networks (GANS) to pit two AI algorithms against each other, one creating the fakes and the other grading its efforts, teaching the synthesis engine to make better forgeries.

Shimmer and distortion can still be a giveaway for now, but with the technology improving all the time, for how much longer will we be able to tell fake from reality? 🧐

During this project, we provided the following services: Strategy, UX/UI design, Development, Marketing.

Interested in UX/UI design for web app? Check out more on arounda.agency

