"Snow Kingdom" slot symbols animation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Slot symbols are presented on the animated screen.
⠀
Sparks sparkle on each symbol: they flash and go out, move at different speeds. In addition, on the symbol with crystals, you can see additional highlights, these are the edges of the stones.
The animals on the symbols also come to life. The owl turns its head, opens and closes its eyes. The wolf slightly forges its mouth and shows a predatory grin.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/snow-kingdom/
↓ Follow us at ↓
Instagram | Behance | Artstation
#animation #symbolsanimation #animatedsymbols #slotanimation #winter #winterslot #snow #snowslot #snowthemedslot #slotsymbols #slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines