Shubhangi Hasoriya

Event Management

Shubhangi Hasoriya
Shubhangi Hasoriya
  • Save
Event Management design ui webdesig website management event
Download color palette

Bizzare is the event management which arranges different events like Celebrity , Wedding, Corporate.

Have any feedback? feel free to share, your feedback will be highly appreciated.

For work, inquiry drop an email
hasoriyashubhu99@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Shubhangi Hasoriya
Shubhangi Hasoriya

More by Shubhangi Hasoriya

View profile
    • Like