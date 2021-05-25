Anucara UI

Hello world, my name is Dana. This is my debut on dribbble 🏀.

The story behind this design, I want to create something that can be used by people with disabilities in hearing and speaking. With the implementation of AAC (Augmentative and Alternative Communication) principles and PECS (Picture Exchange Communication System) principles. I named my design "Anucara" from Sanskrit, meaning "Best Friend".

How to use it? There is a card for every word that people with disabilities might need to use daily. And every card is matched with a definitive image about the phrase and word, which will make it easy for disabilities people when trying to communicate.

I hope all the community in dribbble likes it and don't forget to follow me for another dribbble shot. Thank you so much 🙏.

Connect with me 🌏:

Official Website 🌐: https://iputudanaputra.github.io

Instagram 📸: https://www.instagram.com/danaputra09/

Github 👾 : https://github.com/IPutuDanaPutra