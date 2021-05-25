Cloud Sync - Domain and hosting provider Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Cloud Sync is a domain and hosting provider service. My goal was to create something that represents the company very well. I tried to make it eye-catching and easily understandable.
I hope you guys will like it.
If you want to see detailed presentation Click here (Behance)
Interested to work with me?
Write to: nadir001883@gmail.com
Thank You.