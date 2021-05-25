Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Matteo Marzagalli

Activity Feed - UI Design

Activity Feed - UI Design dailyui uiux ui apple watch palete treining fit wear watch feed activity
Hi guys, today I tried to design activity tracker for smartwatches.
(100 Days UI Challenge #047)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
Posted on May 25, 2021
Matteo Marzagalli

