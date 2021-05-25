Aravindh C

Landing Page | Daily UI 003

Aravindh C
Aravindh C
  • Save
Landing Page | Daily UI 003 uidesign websites webdesign switzerland travel tours landing landingpage uiux uxdesign dailyuichallenge dailyui ux ui
Download color palette

Hello, this is my third work on the Daily UI challenge. Let me know what you think. Feedbacks are appreciated. Illustration credit - Matt Carlson.

Connect with me on :
Behance | LinkedIn

Aravindh C
Aravindh C

More by Aravindh C

View profile
    • Like