Foxdeli.com - Analytics

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The past year I've been working on a complete visual renovation of a Czech startup called Foxdeli.com
Foxdeli brings you a new look at the delivery of orders and maximizing conversions of your e-commerce.
What's my job on the Foxdeli team?
✔️ Creation & Art Direction of Foxdeli website 2.0
✔️ UX & UI of the Foxdeli app
✔️ Social Media materials
✔️ Presentation & Marketing assets
... and much more!
I am looking forward to creating more & more success with Foxdeli 🦊.