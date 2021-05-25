Peggy Guggenheim Blueprint UI/UX design

Trending designs to inspire you
I was participating during my Master Course in IED Firenze at design contest for the new application design related to the Peggy Guggenheim Collection museum, which is located in Venice, Italy. The concept was developed in collaboration with Laura Lezcano Guzman, Gianluca Governi, Francesca Fanfani and Giuseppe Tano. I was responsible for the UI design and the visual style representation of the IOS application.