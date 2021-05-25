Mihai Dolganiuc

O for Ocean Youtube Tutorial

O for Ocean Youtube Tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAAA5HXQZ-w

Happy Tuesday Everyone 👋

Glad to share my second Youtube video where I’ll show you how to build a gradient based logo inspired by app icons where we will go through adding depth with gradients with the help of contrast and shape adjustments.

Subscribe and appreciate to help me with my mission — TEACH EVERYTHING I KNOW.

Rebound of
O for Ocean Logo Design (Unused for Sale)
