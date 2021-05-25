O for Ocean Youtube Tutorial

Trending designs to inspire you
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aAAA5HXQZ-w
Happy Tuesday Everyone 👋
Glad to share my second Youtube video where I’ll show you how to build a gradient based logo inspired by app icons where we will go through adding depth with gradients with the help of contrast and shape adjustments.
Subscribe and appreciate to help me with my mission — TEACH EVERYTHING I KNOW.
