OHANA Beer Label

Client:

Sarah & Torre

Brief:

Regarding the concept – We would like to name the beer “Ohana”.

We are getting married this summer in Hawaii, and are going to celebrate with friends and family once we get home.

One of the things we’re doing is having a beer created to celebrate wedding by the brewery that is having the party for us.

We need to create the design for the label for the beer can and then they will print it onto the cans.

It’s actually going to be brewed and put into 16 ounce cans so it is a tall label that goes around the 16 ounce can.

We need two dates on the cans: July 17, 2019 and August 3, 2019

We want to insert the brewery logo into the image, maybe on the back? (Unless you can think of a better place for it). This is a sample of their logo, but I will ask permission first. If they approve, I will send you their official logo?