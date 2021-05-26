Foxdeli.com - Web Design

The past year I've been working on a complete visual renovation of a Czech startup called Foxdeli.com

Foxdeli brings you a new look at the delivery of orders and maximizing conversions of your e-commerce.

What's my job on the Foxdeli team?

✔️ Creation & Art Direction of Foxdeli website 2.0

✔️ UX & UI of the Foxdeli app

✔️ Social Media materials

✔️ Presentation & Marketing assets

... and much more!

I am looking forward to creating more & more success with Foxdeli 🦊.