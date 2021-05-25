untit,SelFffffPorTraiTTt _mYshreds-eld

Trending designs to inspire you
This portrait improvised while listening to "Erik Truffaz & Murcof - Avant l'aube”
_
Islam Allam’s work is inspired by music and improvisation. By selecting random music, Allam is able to intently listen to the beat, rhythm, and structure of the music and translate that essence into a characterized digital portrait.
_
To know more about my art I invite you to visit My website: https://byislamallam.com/