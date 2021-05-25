untit,SelFffffPorTraiTTt _mYshreds-eld

This portrait improvised while listening to "Erik Truffaz & Murcof - Avant l'aube”

Islam Allam’s work is inspired by music and improvisation. By selecting random music, Allam is able to intently listen to the beat, rhythm, and structure of the music and translate that essence into a characterized digital portrait.

