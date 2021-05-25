Lisa Martinovska

Foxdeli.com - Web Design

The past year I've been working on a complete visual renovation of a Czech startup called Foxdeli.com

Foxdeli brings you a new look at the delivery of orders and maximizing conversions of your e-commerce.

What's my job on the Foxdeli team?
✔️ Creation & Art Direction of Foxdeli website 2.0
✔️ UX & UI of the Foxdeli app
✔️ Social Media materials
✔️ Presentation & Marketing assets
... and much more!

I am looking forward to creating more & more success with Foxdeli 🦊.

Product designer with a passion for gaming 🤘
