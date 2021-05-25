Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tessian Design Team
Tessian

Tessian Times Square New York Takeover

Tessian Design Team
Tessian
Tessian Design Team for Tessian
We’re excited to share the news that Tessian has raised a $65m Series C led by March Capital with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Accel, Balderton Capital and Latitude and new investor Schroder Adveq!

To celebrate we rented out the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York

Tessian
Tessian
Designing the Future of Cybersecurity.

