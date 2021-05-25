Tessian Times Square New York Takeover

Trending designs to inspire you
We’re excited to share the news that Tessian has raised a $65m Series C led by March Capital with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital, Accel, Balderton Capital and Latitude and new investor Schroder Adveq!
To celebrate we rented out the NASDAQ billboard in Times Square, New York