Myanmar poster for Democracy_2021

After the coup of 1st February 2021 in Myanmar, I felt the necessity to create a poster for the Myanmar people and my Myanmar friends.

There is no reference to any political parties or authorities.

My purpose is to send a strong message of the importance of liberty, democracy, justice, equality, peace, all people on this earth deserve. These should be common indiscutable goods.

I've used the three-finger salute that originated in the Hunger Games film series and which has been adopted by activists from Thailand to Myanmar, becoming a symbol of resistance and solidarity for democracy movements across South-East Asia.

The CDM mouvement stands for Civil Disobedience Movement.

I've used the CDM initial letters for Civil rights, Democracy, Minority rights. The vertical writing is a reference to Chinese and Japanese way of writing. They're placed on the top of the three fingers as if they pointed to these principles.

The Myanmar map is hold by the hand because "Myanmar belongs to the people" (as I've written below) and is in red colour, for all the blood shed during the demonstrations.

The yellow/orange colour for the background is a reference to the gold colour Myanmar people cherish and also to the sun, a sign of optimism for those fighting.