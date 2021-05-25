What's New in Angular New Released Features

Trending designs to inspire you
Angular is a development platform established on TypeScript, it is a component-based framework for developing scalable web applications. It is a set of well-integrated libraries that comprise a broad variety of features, including forms management, client-server communication, routing, and more. Equipped with a set of developer tools to help you build, test, and update your code.