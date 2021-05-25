David Salmon

Daily UI - #041 - Workout

Daily UI - #041 - Workout
For the workout tracker challenge I built a UI that would be used to track progress during a workout for someone following 5/3/1, a well known powerlifting programme.

Font is Zuume.

Thanks to Alora Griffiths and Unsplash for the epic deadlifting photo (https://unsplash.com/photos/E3wehabi_B4).

Posted on May 25, 2021
