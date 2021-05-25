Daily UI - #041 - Workout

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
For the workout tracker challenge I built a UI that would be used to track progress during a workout for someone following 5/3/1, a well known powerlifting programme.
Font is Zuume.
Thanks to Alora Griffiths and Unsplash for the epic deadlifting photo (https://unsplash.com/photos/E3wehabi_B4).