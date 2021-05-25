Emy

Brochures design for auto service

Brochures design for auto service mock up brochure mockup brochure design photoshop figma design blender 3d stone cars car graphicdesign minimal design
There are some brochures for auto service centre. The goal was to show season sales and special services. So I've chosen a perfect design for this aim: brutal font and laconic grey scale

