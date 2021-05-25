Trending designs to inspire you
The problem: 20% of food is never consumed and healthy food is expensive for most consumers.
The mission: Hors Normes fights against food waste and makes good products accessible to all.
Ambition: save all types of food products from being wasted and bring them directly to the consumer at a fair price.
