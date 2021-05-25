Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elizaveta Rypakova

Summer | Swimsuit | Golden Canon Grid

golden canon grid summertime heat happy vacation bodypositive golden ratio goldenratio swimwear summer website ui design desktop webdesign figma concept design uidesign ui
Hello Dribbble folks!
Summer burst into our lives and I wanted to play with bright colours.

This was my first time trying out the Golden Canon Grid. Yes, yes, I'm behind on that trend.😸
While I didn't understand this grid, I kept wanting to arrange the elements to my liking.
How are you doing with this grid: do you like it or not?

