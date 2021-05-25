Summer | Swimsuit | Golden Canon Grid

Hello Dribbble folks!

Summer burst into our lives and I wanted to play with bright colours.

This was my first time trying out the Golden Canon Grid. Yes, yes, I'm behind on that trend.😸

While I didn't understand this grid, I kept wanting to arrange the elements to my liking.

How are you doing with this grid: do you like it or not?

---

