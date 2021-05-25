Summer | Swimsuit | Golden Canon Grid

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Dribbble folks!
Summer burst into our lives and I wanted to play with bright colours.
This was my first time trying out the Golden Canon Grid. Yes, yes, I'm behind on that trend.😸
While I didn't understand this grid, I kept wanting to arrange the elements to my liking.
How are you doing with this grid: do you like it or not?
Press ❤️ If you like it!
---
Need design?
Behance | Instagram | Lizar92@mail.ru