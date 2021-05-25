Roman Klčo

Tavern at Night

Tavern at Night medieval tavern settlers game art lowpolyart low poly lowpoly diorama isometric render blender illustration 3d
I can't decide whether I like this stylized game illustration more with sharp shadows and sunlight, or darker night setting with color ambience. What do you think?

If you want to learn, how to make 3D illustration, check out my course on how to become a 3D illustrator.
You can use a SUSHIMASTER code at checkout for $40 discount ;)

