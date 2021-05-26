Shakuro Branding
Shakuro

Heroic Rhino

Shakuro Branding
Shakuro
Shakuro Branding for Shakuro
Hire Us
  • Save
Heroic Rhino font design elements visual identity typography style guide style rebranding logo graphic design design logo design identity identity design branding design branding brand identity brand design brandbook brand
Download color palette

A glimpse of the brand book we created for the Heroic Rhino project. What they do is to connect ambitious startup founders with skilled and experienced business mentors.

Our idea was to take an image of their symbol animal — a rhino — and make it look more dynamic and tangible.

Have a project in mind? Contact us.

Shakuro
Shakuro
Helping brands defy.
Hire Us

More by Shakuro

View profile
    • Like