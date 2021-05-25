Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Advatera Logo & Brand Identity Redesigned by The Logo Smith

Advatera Logo & Brand Identity Redesigned by The Logo Smith logo refresh logo rebrand logo redesign logo mark construction logo construction app icon designers app icon design branding design stationery design identity designer logo marks logo designer brand identity logos typography branding identity portfolio logo logo design
  1. Advatera Logo Mark Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  2. Logo Mark Construction for Advatera Logo Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  3. Advatera Logo Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  4. Advatera Stationery Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg
  5. Advatera App Icon Designed by The Logo Smith.jpg

Presenting from the @thelogosmith aka Smith.™ Logo Design Portfolio Archive.

A Dribbble Portfolio of #LogoDesigns #LogoMarks #BrandMarks #TypeMarks #WordMarks #Emblems #Symbols #Icons #BrandIdentities

———————————

→ Client: Advatera
→ Designed: 2017
→ Scope: Logo & Brand Identity Redesign
→ Case Study Page: Advatera Logo Mark Case Study

———————————

The Logo Smith aka smith.™ – a British freelance logo designer extraordinaire – has over 28 Years Commercial Experience, in: Logo & Brand Identity Design; Logo & Brand Redesigns & Updates; Icon Design; Label & Packaging Design; Social Media Branding; WordPress Development (SEO, Security & Performance); Lithographic & Digital Printing; Reprographics; Advertising & Marketing.

