Charity Home Page UI / Feed The Nation

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity design a donation site for Pick n Pay's newly formed, Feed The Nation, which was launched during lockdown to supply food to many South Africans who were struggling during the pandemic.