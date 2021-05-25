Daniel Raubenheimer

Charity Home Page UI / Feed The Nation

Daniel Raubenheimer
Daniel Raubenheimer
  • Save
Charity Home Page UI / Feed The Nation logo slider pick n pay donate website ui web design friendly web design friendly ui charity website feed the nation charity ui
Download color palette

I was fortunate enough to get the opportunity design a donation site for Pick n Pay's newly formed, Feed The Nation, which was launched during lockdown to supply food to many South Africans who were struggling during the pandemic.

Daniel Raubenheimer
Daniel Raubenheimer

More by Daniel Raubenheimer

View profile
    • Like