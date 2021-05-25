Amar Muric
Temper - Year in Review

Amar Muric for Strakzat
Temper - Year in Review hero clean ui vacancy job board year in review data landingpage landing clean
It was a year of many surprises. Temper had to adjust when COVID-19 struck, but they pushed through with the personal Year in Review that highlights your companies and its workers' performances. Scrolling through this highly engaging experience is sure to make you proud!

Take a look at our demo page and experience it for yourself!

Posted on May 25, 2021
