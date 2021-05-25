Temper - Year in Review

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
It was a year of many surprises. Temper had to adjust when COVID-19 struck, but they pushed through with the personal Year in Review that highlights your companies and its workers' performances. Scrolling through this highly engaging experience is sure to make you proud!
Take a look at our demo page and experience it for yourself!