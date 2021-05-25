BeatsBeatsBeats. Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey guys!
Here are some pieces from BeatsBeatsBeats!
This is a free service that emails you free and special cut-price beats from talented producers worldwide.
The client's task was to create something unique in a monochromatic style with "stencil-style" illustrations of artists.
You can check the website design alive
Hope you like it so press "L" to appreciate :P