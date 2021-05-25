Alexandr Meshcheriakov
Aqustik

BeatsBeatsBeats. Web Design

Alexandr Meshcheriakov
Aqustik
Alexandr Meshcheriakov for Aqustik
Hire Us
  • Save
BeatsBeatsBeats. Web Design illustrations beats musical music web design ui design
BeatsBeatsBeats. Web Design illustrations beats musical music web design ui design
BeatsBeatsBeats. Web Design illustrations beats musical music web design ui design
Download color palette
  1. BBB_1.png
  2. BBB_2.png
  3. BBB_3.png

Hey guys!

Here are some pieces from BeatsBeatsBeats!
This is a free service that emails you free and special cut-price beats from talented producers worldwide.

The client's task was to create something unique in a monochromatic style with "stencil-style" illustrations of artists.

You can check the website design alive

Hope you like it so press "L" to appreciate :P

About Us.png
200 KB
Download
Submit a Beat.png
300 KB
Download
Homepage.png
200 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Aqustik
Aqustik
We research, project and design solutions for your product.
Hire Us

More by Aqustik

View profile
    • Like