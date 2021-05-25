Interaction for Healthcare Campaign Management System

Here's an interaction for a campaign management system where users can initiate the text/email campaign by entering the basic information & by selecting the campaign type. Clicking on save as draft they can save the respective campaign for future customizations.

The campaign management system is a one-stop platform to run targeted email/text campaigns for the best results.

Do you like this design? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Press 'L' to like this shot!

Follow us for more UI /UX inspirations. We are very active on social media platforms

Instagram | LinkedIn | Pinterest