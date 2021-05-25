Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Julia Dmitrievna
Geex Arts

Presence - Social Media

Presence - Social Media social media fitness app highlights instagram design identity branding
Hi, everyone 💁🏼‍♀️

Major part of brand interactions and presence happens in social media, so it’s crucial to be noticed in terms of visual communication and presence. New brand identity was adapted for this format through guides and templates that provides key brand messages for increasing recognizability and conversions.

Posted on May 25, 2021
