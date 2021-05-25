Conall Bergin

Deliveroo Health Prompt

I wanted to share a quick mockup I made for Mental Health Awareness week. A 'here to talk' prompt for when a deliveroo customer wants to buy an excessive amount of a certain type of produce.

Posted on May 25, 2021
