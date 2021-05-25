One Bernam Condominium Redesign Marketing Website Concept

Hi everyone!

Last week I have an opportunities to bidding a web design for One Bernam Condominium Singapore. This design concept is for One Bernam marketing website.

What is the challenge this time is to overhaul the main display which is full of text and images to be more minimalist but still luxurious and elegant.

In this design I try to display a simple, clean and neat layout design. with a combination of dark brown and gold colors making the design more luxurious and elegant.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below

