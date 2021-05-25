Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio

One Bernam Condominium Redesign Marketing Website Concept

Muhammad Aseif ✓
Plainthing Studio
Muhammad Aseif ✓ for Plainthing Studio
One Bernam Condominium Redesign Marketing Website Concept housing house interface design homepage minimalist design uiuxdesign ux ui real estate branding real estate design realestatelife property marketing property design condominium real estate redesign concept web design plainthing studio
Hi everyone!

Last week I have an opportunities to bidding a web design for One Bernam Condominium Singapore. This design concept is for One Bernam marketing website.

What is the challenge this time is to overhaul the main display which is full of text and images to be more minimalist but still luxurious and elegant.

In this design I try to display a simple, clean and neat layout design. with a combination of dark brown and gold colors making the design more luxurious and elegant.

What do you think guys? Leave any suggestion on this comment section below
-------------------
Connect with us:
hello@plainthing.studio

Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
