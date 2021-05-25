Onefeed: News App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Howdy Dribbblers 👋, I'm working on my next open source RSS Parser app called OneFeed with the help of this app people can easily able to track weekly news letter inside of this app, Add you fav social media feeds inside this application without any hassle
Please leave any suggestions. More snippets from this project are to be displayed soon
Does this look awesome to you?
Got an App/Website Idea? Let's connect ; )
DM us 👇
hello@thisux.in
Thanks for stopping by.
Have amazing day folks :)