EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM

EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM mark abstract brand and identity logo and branding logo mark branding and identity brand minimalist logo minimal logodesign branding design logotype logo vector logo design brand design brand identity branding adobe eye
EYE OF HORUS ABSTRACT MONOGRAM.
While working on creating a logo for company based in Egypt, I came through this beautiful concept of the Eye of Horus.
Since I always try to aim minimalism at my logos, I liked this concept so much.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
