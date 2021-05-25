Property App

Hello friends

How are you all

Property Management App is for landlords looking to keep organized and manage their business “on the go”. It helps track expenses, payments, leases, collect rent, and receive reminders for late-payments and expiring leases.

I hope you like it!

We are available for new projects.

Need help with your web and mobile application project? We would love to help!

Don't forget to share your love

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Do you have a project you would like to collaborate on? Email us at somecodex@gmail.com

Want to see more projects? Remember to visit our profile and follow us!