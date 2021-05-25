Inverno Fiorentino - Motion intro

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Inverno Fiorentino was a digital local initiative to support those cultural activities which were badly influenced by Covid-19.
While working on next Estate Fiorentina edition, we want to share with you last Inverno Fiorentino’s artwork and animations!
malletstudio.com