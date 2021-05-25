Blue point — website concept

✋ Hey, Dribbble family!

This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 5/30

Summer is soon… Who loves to have a refreshing drink in the summer?:-)

Created the new concept webpage for the company that producing fresh alcoholic drinks «Blue point».

On this page, you get acquainted with all staff that the company offers. Also, click on the big blue button and grab one with you on the beach.

