Blue point — website concept

Blue point — website concept minimal website design uidesign typography illustration hero image food beer figma interface homepage website ui design
✋ Hey, Dribbble family!

This is the new concept of the 30-days dribble challenge. 5/30

Summer is soon… Who loves to have a refreshing drink in the summer?:-)

Created the new concept webpage for the company that producing fresh alcoholic drinks «Blue point».
On this page, you get acquainted with all staff that the company offers. Also, click on the big blue button and grab one with you on the beach.

Press L if you like this design and share feedback!

Have an interesting task to be done? Write directly on my email: yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

❤️ Thanks for watching!❤️

