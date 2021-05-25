SPORTZVERZE Mobile App

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys,
I have tried to design a simple and trendy style Sport blog related mobile app for my honorable client. I hope guys you like it. Please don't forget to share your feedback of this design.
Follow- Instagram
Share some love by pressing 'L' if you like this shot 🙂
I'm available for full time/new project.
Just say hello :)
Email - kitket_1212@yahoo.com
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.