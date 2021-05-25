Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kristiana Pandere

Volkswagen Christmas card 2020

Kristiana Pandere
Kristiana Pandere
  • Save
Volkswagen Christmas card 2020 christmas card digital illustration neon colors neon lights winter carillustration car procreate procreate illustration ipadproart illustration design design illustration
Download color palette

Illustration for Volkswagen Christmas card 2020.
Variations made in Latvian, Lithuanian and Estonian languages can be seen here: https://pandere.studio/portfolio/vw-xmas-illustration/

CLIENT: EnterCreative

Kristiana Pandere
Kristiana Pandere

More by Kristiana Pandere

View profile
    • Like