Abstract 3D Shapes

I’m not super confident with shapes, and I was scrolling Pinterest, Dribbble, and Behance and watching great artists’ work, but I didn’t know how to design with basic shapes and make it look appealing. Simple yet beautiful artworks aren’t easy to create. I think it’s because it needs a deep understanding of design principles. After all, simplicity leaves no place for errors.
I’m happy that today finally, I could come up with a method to do it.
I feared that I didn’t want to copy anything or make it look similar to what I saw as inspiration.
The method:
1. I got fed up with the voice in my head that is constantly saying, “don’t copy”.
2. I said: “Whatever! I’ll copy!”
3. I started to doodle the piece I was inspired by. I began to copy it. And then I added lines to it. And removed some of its original lines. It took me 5 minutes to do, and then I realised wow! This is not even similar to the original one!
4. Then I created it in Cinema 4D.
Once I let go of my stress, I started to discover new things.