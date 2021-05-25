Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergei Safonov

Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item)

Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov
  • Save
Daily UI #012 E-Commerce Shop (Single Item) branding ux @design design @dailyui @daily-ui
Download color palette

Day #12

Prompt: "E-Commerce Shop"

I'm trying out the Daily UI Challenge!
They(DailyUI) send a daily User Interface design prompt designers for 100 days, and you interpret and design the UI element.

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Sergei Safonov
Sergei Safonov

More by Sergei Safonov

View profile
    • Like