Emotion of pandemic

10 types of emotions during pandemic

It’s been more than a year since the pandemic took over the world and each of us are coping with the situation as best as we can! It’s okey, to feel shitty one day, trapped the other and above everything – motivated to do something in the third. We’ve all been there!

During this time I have noticed quite many emotions and feelings that people are having because of the lockdown, I tried to collect 10 of them, that seemed to be more common, and illustrated them in a fun and calm way, to depict this weird time we are trying to survive. Hoping to bring joy and fun for the viewers, especially because all we need is something positive and colourful!

All illustrations can be seen closer in my digital portfolio: https://pandere.studio/portfolio/pandemic-emotions/