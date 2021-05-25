Emotion of pandemic

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
10 types of emotions during pandemic
It’s been more than a year since the pandemic took over the world and each of us are coping with the situation as best as we can! It’s okey, to feel shitty one day, trapped the other and above everything – motivated to do something in the third. We’ve all been there!
During this time I have noticed quite many emotions and feelings that people are having because of the lockdown, I tried to collect 10 of them, that seemed to be more common, and illustrated them in a fun and calm way, to depict this weird time we are trying to survive. Hoping to bring joy and fun for the viewers, especially because all we need is something positive and colourful!
All illustrations can be seen closer in my digital portfolio: https://pandere.studio/portfolio/pandemic-emotions/