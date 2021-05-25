🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Manage your money with Moneygerie 🤑
Hi guyss 👋
I just did an exploration of a money manager app 💸💵
It's called Moneygerie..
Moneygerie is a financial app that can help user to manage their money
So, what you guys can do with this Moneygerie app?
Well, you can tracking your daily expenses and incomes,
and moneygerie will record where all your money goes so you can more easily manage your finances every month 🔥
That's it!! hv a great day guys ❤️