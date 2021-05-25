Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Heidi Amellie

Moneygerie

Heidi Amellie
Heidi Amellie
  • Save
Moneygerie design daily ui app ui design money finance app uiux design uiux ux ui
Download color palette

Manage your money with Moneygerie 🤑

Hi guyss 👋
I just did an exploration of a money manager app 💸💵
It's called Moneygerie..
Moneygerie is a financial app that can help user to manage their money

So, what you guys can do with this Moneygerie app?
Well, you can tracking your daily expenses and incomes,
and moneygerie will record where all your money goes so you can more easily manage your finances every month 🔥

That's it!! hv a great day guys ❤️

View all tags
Posted on May 25, 2021
Heidi Amellie
Heidi Amellie

More by Heidi Amellie

View profile
    • Like